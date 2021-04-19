Binance plans to burn $ 37 billion of the BNB allocated to its team

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed that it is going to burn all Binance Coin (BNB) tokens assigned by the company’s team. The operation would be carried out with the BNB that has been allocated to the members of the company since its launch as an initial coin offering (ICO), which represents 40% of the total supply.

Although the firm did not specify the date on which this operation would be carried out, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as CZ, published the information in a tweet on April 18, 2021, which reads the following:

The Binance team had an allocation of 40% of the total supply of BNB from the days of the ICO, which are worth just over $ 37 billion at today’s (reduced) prices. We have not sold a single BNB so far, and I never intend to. We will burn it.

According to data provided by the exchange, this 40% represents 52,370 units of BNB. As reference, CZ retweeted a post from January this year indicating the 4 addresses that contain the Binance team tokens, which do not register movements, as the BNB explorer shows

BNB was launched as an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in the year 2017. Source: Binance.

The exchange house has not yet reported the final amount of the transaction. This would be Binance’s 16th BNB burn. The popular exchange has burned until April 16, 2021, 15.3% of the total supply of the token, which is 200 million tokens, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

It is worth remembering that BNB was launched through an Initial Coin Offering in 2017, 11 days before the company was launched.

BNB originally issued as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, with a total supply limited to 200 million coins and 100 million BNB offered at the ICO. However, the BNB ERC-20 coins were exchanged with BEP2 BNB in ​​a 1: 1 ratio in April 2019 with the launch of the Binance Chain mainnet, and are now no longer hosted on Ethereum.

BNB can be used as a payment method. It is a utility token for paying fees on the Binance exchange and for participating in token sales on the Binance launch pad. BNB also powers Binance DEX (decentralized exchange).

Binance plans to burn half of the currency

The Binance’s plan, which was announced in 2017 when it launched BNB, is to gradually burn a total of 100 million units of its cryptocurrency, that is, half of the current. The objective of this practice is that the asset is deflationary and its price increases because, as expected, the demand will increase along with its scarcity.

Regarding the most recent burn announcement, a Twitter follower, identifying himself as Dr. Peter Bou Dib, comments to the CEO of Binance: “My friend, burning them will definitely increase the price of BNB, although as a headline I prefer them to be used for help people… Steer them to the Binance charity and use them to build a better future for everyone you can.

To which CZ responds: “We have a charity and it is not necessary to use the tokens from the team allocation. At #BNB we earn through our services ».

Another follower of the social network under the pseudonym frxresearch points out that too many teams assume the sale of tokens as income instead of obtaining their capital through the provision of services. As cryptocurrencies mature day by day, investors will eventually disqualify the former and prefer the latter.

While user Ronnie adds: “It’s nice if you limited responses to this conversation or you’d get a spam party of people asking you to send them tokens instead of burning them.”

Could Binance be on the stock market?

Since Coinbase hit the Nasdaq market on April 14, 2021, some people have asked Binance to go public. But CZ maintains that does not intend to implement this business model. In the first quarter of 2021, the Binance exchange saw its users grow by 346%, while the volume traded increased by 240%.

It should not be forgotten that Binance is under investigation by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), although there is no formal accusation in this regard. This institution is only interested in knowing whether Binance has allowed US users to buy and sell financial assets and derivatives without its supervision.