Binance outperformed all other exchanges in April

The cryptocurrency exchange sector is one of the most competitive in the world. There are dozens of cryptocurrency exchange platforms around the world, competing to capture the attention of crypto users looking to carry out transactions. However, today one exchange dominates above all others, because, as commented by crypto enthusiast Gabi in the Tweet of the day, Binance surpassed the other exchanges in April:

Binance: The King Exchange

For the past few weeks, headlines around the world have been dominated by Coinbase. And it is that, the most important cryptocurrency exchange in the United States went public, thus becoming the first crypto company to be listed on Wall Street. Opening the doors with this to a greater integration between the traditional financial market and the crypto market.

However, and despite the notoriety achieved by Coinbase due to this movement. The truth is that Coinbase is not the most important cryptocurrency exchange in the world for the crypto community. On the contrary, so far Coinbase has operated in an essentially local environment, while other exchanges such as Binance have put all their efforts in reaching a global height.

Thanks to this, today the exchange founded by Changpeng Zhao is recognized in almost every country in the world as the most important cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world. Counting on an ecosystem of products and services related to crypto assets without comparison. Which allows it to concentrate 49% of all cryptocurrency exchange traffic in the world:

“You already know who the BOSS is here,” Gabi commented on her Twitter account, referring to Binance.

Binance outperformed the other exchanges in web traffic in April. Source: ICO Analytics

Thus, despite the notoriety achieved by Coinbase, Binance would be quadrupling the web traffic of the US exchange. Leaving other rivals such as Huobi, Kraken and Bybit far behind. A position that, as long as you can maintain your ecosystem of products and services, will hardly be taken away from you.

