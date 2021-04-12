Binance offers Tesla stock token, could Coinbase (COIN) follow?

Compartir

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the launch of a new product, tokenized shares of publicly traded companies. The first to appear on the list is Tesla, the automaker run by Elon Musk.

Trading with these tokens will be available without commission and will be accessible to all users of the exchange through their account. According to an official statement, each TSLA token on Binance will represent one share of Tesla’s stock.

Binance’s product, according to the statement, will be backed by real Tesla shares stored in a “depository portfolio” based on Tesla securities.

The product was launched in cooperation with CM-Equity AG and asset tokenization platform Digital Assets AG, according to Binance. The exchange stated the following in its post:

Tesla share tokens on Binance will have a minimum trade size of one hundredth of a share token, which is the same fraction of a Tesla share. The share tokens are traded and settled on Binance USD (BUSD), a regulated stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and issued by Paxos Trust Co.

Binance opens up to new possibilities

Users interested in dealing with tokenized shares on Binance must adhere to the market’s traditional trading hours. Additionally, they must complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

The Binance product will give its users access to a new investment tool, negotiable by fractions and, therefore, at a lower cost than that offered in the traditional market.

As an added benefit, investors will be eligible to receive the benefits that these companies provide to their shareholders. For example, they may be eligible to receive dividends to return the capital equivalent to the underlying capital, division of shares, among others.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for bringing cryptocurrency to his company. In return, Zhao decided to “take Tesla into the crypto space.” The executive stated regarding this new release:

Stock tokens demonstrate how we can more seamlessly democratize the transfer of value, reduce friction and accessibility costs, without compromising compliance or security. By connecting traditional and crypto markets, we are building another technological bridge for a more inclusive financial future.

Through its Twitter account, Binance asked its followers which company should be listed next.

A large portion stated that Coinbase (COIN) should join Binance as a tokenized stock once it goes public on April 14 this year. However, no official announcement has been made.

CM Equity AG CEO Michael Kott said:

CM-Equity AG and Digital Assets AG, as product engineers, are pleased to pioneer an innovative experience on the Binance platform. This new type of token combines different asset classes that are offered in a single market for instant settlement in a compatible, scalable and sound format.

Binance’s native BNB token is on a furious rally breaking all the all-time highs that stand in its way. As of this writing, BNB is trading at $ 591.94 with a 17.8% gain on the 24-hour chart. On the weekly chart, it is up 69.6%.

BNB claims a new all-time high on the 24-hour chart. Source: BNBUSDT Tradingview.