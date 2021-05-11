Binance lists SHIB, will it become the next DOGE?

Compartir

With a 146.3% rally on the daily chart and high volatility across the board, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been listed on Binance, Huobi, and FTX. Almost immediately after the announcement, the “evil” version of Dogecoin (DOGE) saw new all-time highs and has been moving towards lower lows and higher highs, as news of its listing spread.

SHIB operates under the ERC-20 standard with around 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins in its total supply. However, data from CoinGecko indicates that the actual supply of Shiba Inu is unknown. Previously, it was available on the decentralized exchange Uniswap.

According to the official announcement from Binance, SHIB and DOGE have similarities, both are considered “meme” currencies and apparently have strong support from their respective communities.

Unlike DOGE, Shiba Inu is ShibaSwap’s native token and will be part of the incentives that users will receive to trade on this decentralized exchange. Binance claims that the full supply of Shiba Inu is already in full circulation.

The exchange clarified that around 60% of its supply is in the hands of the top 5 wallets. So you have a highly centralized supply, like DOGE.

SHIB, the “Dogecoin killer”?

According to its official website, Shiba Inu is a “spontaneous” community project with the potential to be a “Dogecoin Killer”. The Shiba Inu ecosystem will be comprised of LEASH, a limited supply token, to provide users with special rewards, and BONE, a separate token with details yet to be revealed.

The data provided by “Shib Informer” affirms that in the last 24 hours the holders of SHIB grew to 283,500 with an increase of 156% in its price. At its peak, the trading volume was high enough to place this token at position number 19 and then position 15 on Coinmarketcap.

Source: ShibInformer

If true, the data supports Binance Exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao. He said the following on Shiba Inu’s list:

Some have raised concerns about the $ SHIB listing. We follow users. There are a lot of users demanding it, to the point where today we are running out of ETH deposit addresses due to SHIB. It has never happened before with any other ERC20 coin. Do not endorse it. Super high risk. NFA.

“CZ” later clarified that he does not own the coin, but seeks to provide a “neutral market”. The exchange decision was widely criticized. Many raised similar questions about the legitimacy of the project and, like DOGE’s naysayers, believe it could “hurt” the crypto industry in the long run. The economist Michaël van de Poppe said the following:

My point of view on $ SHIB? Everyone should do what they want to do, when they want to do that. However, things like $ DOGE, $ SHIB, #SafeMoon take the focus off the decentralized future that we are trying to build. And 90% of people will lose money from it.

As of this writing, Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.000033 with massive gains in the lowest and highest time periods.

SHIB price with significant gains after the list of major changes. Source: CoinGecko