Binance lists rival crypto to Dogecoin, but associated risk is high

Today Changpeng Zhao, CEO of crypto exchange Binance, announced the inclusion of Shiba Inu (SHIB), a new meme coin and a copycat of Dogecoin. However, he warned that the risk associated with crypto is too high.

Shiba Inu, the new crypto meme that attracts attention

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the latest crypto meme that manages to attract the attention of investors after growing more than 160% in the last 24 hours, especially from Binance.

The crypto meme that rivals Dogecoin has achieved growth of approximately 41,000% in the last 30 days. In this regard, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced the inclusion of the crypto today. In fact, he added that demand for the new currency was so high that the exchange ran out of deposit addresses.

Some have voiced concerns about $ SHIB listing. We follow users. There is a large number of users demanding it, to the point where we ran out of ETH deposit addresses due to SHIB today. Never happened before for any other ERC20 coin. Not endorsing it. Super high risk. NFA. – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 10, 2021

However, he also warned that the crypto meme posed a super high risk and consequently reminded his investors that listing a token on the crypto exchange does not mean an endorsement of value.

In this regard, the Binance press release explained that Shiba Inu is an experiment in building decentralized communities and another meme currency similar to Dogecoin.

SpaceX launches Dogecoin-inspired mission

Yesterday it was announced by Canadian Geometric Energy Corporation that SpaceX will launch Mission DOGE-1 to the Moon during the first quarter of 2022. And, curiously, it will be the first mission paid for by the crypto meme.

“This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and will lay the foundation for interplanetary commerce,” explained SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero.

Meanwhile, and for the first time, more people around the world are looking for news about the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin than about Bitcoin.

UBS will offer its clients access to the crypto market

According to BNN Bloomberg, UBS Group AG is exploring various ways to offer its large clients the possibility of investing in the crypto market.

In this way, BNN Bloomberg, citing familiar sources, reported that investments in digital crypto assets through third-party investment vehicles could be one of the options open to clients.

Coinbase and leading crypto linked in murder case

According to a court filing, a man used crypto exchange Coinbase to pay a hit man for the murder of his wife. And of course the payment was made through Bitcoin.

According to the filing, Coinbase provided the man’s wallet records to the FBI, as well as his photo and internet address. However, the identity of the hit man remains unknown.

In a few lines …

Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz believes that crypto exchanges should include satoshis instead of Bitcoin. A bill in New York could curb the proliferation of Bitcoin mining farms for a period of three years. The world’s number 1 exchange continues to consolidate more and more, thanks to its diversity of services.

