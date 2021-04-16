Binance helps Vogue create an NFT

Binance has partnered with Media Publishares, the publisher of Vogue magazine in Singapore. Specifically, to help the company build a non-fungible token (NFT) platform.

Indeed, this Wednesday the 14th, in a statement, Binance indicated that it will provide the technology for the platform. Which will focus on the fashion, art and music industries.

Binance helping Vogue publisher build an NFT

To recall, Media Publishares announced the development of its NFT platform last week, in collaboration with VIDY, a Blockchain-based digital advertising company. Now, Binance has joined the pair in this effort.

Very important, based on Binance’s experience in building one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, Binance will provide Media Publishares and VIDY with the essential expertise to create an innovative and dynamic NFT market.

In this regard, Binance NFT Director Helen Hai said: “We are excited to partner with leading magazine publishers such as Vogue Singapore. As well as with innovative companies like VIDY ».

“I am sure that together we can build a platform that unleashes the imagination of art and technology. Also, maximize the value of creativity and accelerate the growth of the fashion industry.

Likewise, Michael von Schlippe, President of Media Publishares said: “We look forward to collaborations with creatives and leaders in the Blockchain space, such as Binance. They share the same values ​​as us in establishing an NFT platform for the creative community.

When will the launch be?

As announced by Media Publishares, the NFT platform is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of this year. In fact, it will allow users to issue, auction and trade NFTs.

It is worth noting that Matthew Lim, Founder of VIDY: “The NFT market has grown significantly in terms of popularity in recent weeks. However, it is still in its early stages and has a long way to go in terms of infrastructure development.

In addition, he added: “With the rise of digital models, people will be able to live in a parallel virtual world. Where they can have their own digital identity. And buy items not just in a digital archive, but as any unique asset on your virtual land, similar to your physical world.

Finally, is everything about to change in the coming months as companies compete to create an NFT fashion experience? Leave us your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from David Hockney: “It is not necessary to believe in what an artist says, but in what he does.”

