Binance Exchange Plans to List Coinbase Stock Token (COIN)

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it intends to list the Coinbase Stock Token (COIN) after Coinbase goes public on Nasdaq. Binance released this news earlier today, noting that once COIN is listed on Nasdaq, it will launch COIN trading immediately. By doing so, the exchange seeks to allow users to trade fractional shares of Coinbase through the Binance website.

According to the announcement, Binance stock tokens are zero-commission digital tokens that are fully backed by an underlying securities depository portfolio, representing the tokens in circulation. By holding stoke tokens, users can earn economic benefits, including dividends, on the underlying shares.

Reportedly, SHO Regulation 201 will not apply to COIN until the second day of trading on Nasdaq. This is because the security has never been traded on any Nasdaq listed market and lacks the closing price of the previous day. Since COIN is a direct listing, it will remain in regulatory suspension until Nasdaq opens operations. Due to applicable rules, Nasdaq set the reference price for COIN at 181.21 pounds because the token lacks sustained trading on a private placement market.

Nasdaq went on to explain that the reference price is not an offer price and that no one has bought or sold shares at the aforementioned price. To determine the public opening price, Nasdaq will use data based on buy and sell orders during the opening auction later today.

Binance Ready to List More Equity Tokens Following TSLA / BUSD Success

By including the Coinbase stock token, Binance will allow retail investors to buy companies that they may have previously deemed too expensive or out of reach. Additionally, this listing will help connect the cryptocurrency market and the traditional stock market, as COIN will be priced and settled on BUSD, Binance’s stablecoin.

The COIN / BUSD listing news comes after Binance began trading tokenized stocks on Monday and listed the TSLA / BUSD trading pair. After listing, the pair got a strong market response by posting a trading volume of £ 4.86 million in just three days. To this end, Binance noted that it seeks to continue adjusting to market demands by listing more tokens and stock features.

The exchange added that stock trading will be active during traditional trading hours. However, the stock market is not available to people living in the US, China, and Turkey, among other restricted jurisdictions. Binance went on to note that eligible merchants must approve the Know Your Customer requirements and other compliance terms before participating.

