Binance eliminates card deposit fee to alleviate regulatory crisis

The regulatory crisis originating in the United Kingdom has caused the machinery of the notorious cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, to react to continue the flow of inflows from the FIAT system to the cryptocurrency. Will Free Binance Deposit Awaken a New Flow of Capital to the Crypto Market?

For a few minutes, on July 7, Binance has decided to reduce to zero the fees for depositing money in FIAT format using a card.

This deposit method is one of the most used among the most beginner and less technological users due to its ease, but they are known for their high commissions. The gratuitousness of the service could be significant since it can stimulate a greater income of fiat money to crypto among a good part of its users.

The move is a reaction to the UK regulatory setback

This action is not a charity or a marketing strategy, it is a reaction to the temporary halt in account deposits in a UK branch of Binance on June 27.

This has affected clients in Europe as Binance Markets Limited (BML) is responsible for handling capital inflows through SEPA transfer, this has been a major setback for the notorious cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance

BeInCrypto contacted Binance and, according to the organization, they have withdrawn the commission for card deposit as they want to continue offering a free fiat deposit method, such as SEPA transfers. As confirmed to this medium, there is no specific date for the reinstatement of the commissions. From what it seems, everything will depend on how long they take to find a solution with their partners.

Binance intends to expand its regulatory compliance efforts

Just a few minutes ago when writing this article, Binance announced the hiring of Jonathan Farnell, former head of Compliance at eToro Money UK, member of the board of directors and head of Compliance at eToroX, to assemble a team to satisfy regulators as he stressed Farnell:

“My efforts will focus on helping Binance develop them and drive regulatory compliance in Europe and the development of regulated products.”

It is clear that Binance has managed to respond to this new regulatory crisis and that it intends to comply with the regulations in order to continue offering its services.