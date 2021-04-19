Binance completes 15th quarter burn with $ 600 million in BNB

Binance Coin (BNB) completed its 15th burn last week, with nearly $ 600 million worth of BNB tokens burned.

The activity is a quarterly ritual aimed at reducing the number of BNB tokens in circulation. Typically, tokens are not burned from outside holders, but instead are made within the team treasury.

Binance setting the pace in the market

In the past, Binance used to reserve 20% of the exchange’s profits to burn it off. But the latest activity exceeded that percentage, although the actual percentage that burned this time is unclear.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto futures exchange FTX, estimated that Binance’s first-quarter revenue could reach $ 1 billion.

On the other hand, its next direct competitor, Coinbase, has a total lifetime profit of between $ 780 million and $ 1.3 billion. Coinbase went public by listing on Nasdaq last week.

After the burn, the total supply of BNB tokens decreased to 160 million BNB from 170 million BNB.

Coin burning is generally carried out to reduce the supply of a particular token in the market, thus reducing inflationary pressures. It is a strategy to keep the demand for the token high, which influences a price increase. With limited supply, it leads to positive price action, which is beneficial to token holders and developers.

Highest dollar value of burned tokens

BNB’s burned token for this quarter represents the highest when it comes to dollar value. This is only because the value of the BNB token is worth more than its previous value in other burned quarters.

BNB has risen to unprecedented levels since the emergence of the DeFi space and the Binance smart chain (BSC). The token has increased in price by more than 2800% over the past year. Furthermore, the use case for BNB has been extended to various applications and the platform is still expanding to other projects within the crypto ecosystem.