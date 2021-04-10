Binance Charity donates USD 1 million to UNICEF for COVID-19 vaccine

Last Wednesday Binance Charity reported the first cryptocurrency donation to UNICEF for the global launch of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Supporting UNICEF’s efforts against COVID-19

UNICEF is currently running what will be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history through the Global COVAX Facility, and Binance Charity has decided to extend a hand in the fight.

The goal is for all participating countries, currently 190, to have equitable access to 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

In this sense, according to the official page, COVAX has so far sent more than 38 million COVID-19 vaccines to 104 participants.

With this in mind, Binance Charity has contributed $ 1 million in cryptocurrencies that will support UNICEF’s role as a key partner in the delivery of the COVAX facility. In fact, the Binance donation falls under the first pillar of the Post-COVID Recovery Plan.

According to the Binance press release, “The funding will support UNICEF’s role in helping deliver COVID-19 vaccines to communities in 11 countries by the end of 2021: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine and Brazil.

Sandra Visscher, Executive Director of Unicef ​​Luxembourg, explained that vaccines not only save lives, but also contribute to a return to normalcy. UNICEF wants to ensure equitable access to vaccines for everyone, as the world will only be safe if everyone is safe.

Binance fights the pandemic

It is worth bearing in mind that this is not Binance’s first effort through Binance Charity aimed at fighting the pandemic that we are currently experiencing.

In this regard, to date, Binance Charity has raised around $ 5 million. Not to mention, it has donated 2 million Protective Equipment (PPE) to 26 countries that were affected.

Helen Hai, Director of Binance Charity, explained that: “While the progress that some countries have made in implementing vaccines has been enormously impressive, we want to make sure that no one is left behind.”

Therefore, Hai emphasized that they are proud to support UNICEF in delivering vaccines. However, Binace Charity’s work will not end here.

Thus, another of the efforts that we will soon see from Binance in this fight will be the launch of an NFT in Binance Smart Chain. According to the statement, the goal will be to raise public awareness and encourage greater fundraising.

