Binance CEO reveals that 100% of his wealth is in cryptocurrencies

About 100% of the assets of Changpeng Zhao, CEO and founder of crypto exchange Binance, is in crypto.

“I do not have any fiat, the few physical things that I own are probably insignificant in terms of my net worth,” said the manager in an interview published in Bloomberg on April 7. There he defined his personal financial strategy as a “change in concept.”

Zhao assured that you don’t use your cryptocurrencies to buy fiat money, nor to acquire houses or other goods. “I also do not plan to convert my cryptocurrencies into cash in the future, I just want to keep the cryptocurrencies,” he said.

In this way, although he did not specify which are the crypto assets that make up his portfolio, the founder of Binance confesses to follow a strategy hodl (from English hold, although misspelled). Through it, cryptocurrencies are kept in the portfolio not only waiting for their monetary revaluation, but also as part of a philosophy that supports a decentralized vision of money.

In that sense, Changpeng, called CZ among his friends, describes himself as “one of those guys who values ​​liquidity much more than owning something. In fact, I’d rather have nothing. Add so does not own a house or a vehicle, precisely because they cannot be exchanged so easily. Therefore, you prefer to rent an apartment or stay in a hotel. A decision that, in his opinion, gives you much greater liquidity.

The executive, a native of China but trained in Canada, says that he learned many of these ideas during his beginnings in the world of cryptocurrencies, in the past decade.

He particularly relates a friendly poker game he had in 2013 with Bobby Lee, CEO of BTC China, and his investor Ron Cao, of Lightspeed China Partners. Remember that they told you: CZ you should convert 10% of your net worth to bitcoin, because there is a small chance that it will hit zero and you will lose that 10%. But there is also a high probability that it will increase 10 times, and you would double your net worth.

“I bought some bitcoin and then I used it, I played with it. I liked it right away, ”says Changpeng. Then, “I sold my apartment to buy bitcoin and I also quit my job.” He reveals that what he liked the most about cryptocurrency is that it has no borders, it can be transferred from one country to any other without being limited by people or intermediaries.

Soon after, he joined Blockchain.info. Already in 2017 came the launch of its own exchange, Binance, “when I realized that my strength was in the currency exchange business.”

Binance won’t go public like Coinbase

When asked about the development of Binance, listed as one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and a member of the club of “ecosystem billionaires” according to Forbes, Zhao says that he set several goals to overcome the problems he observed in the most platforms four years ago.

Plans included improving exchange speed, user interface and customer service, as well as reducing fees and allowing crypto-to-crypto exchange. It also operates with another change of concept, since CZ considers that the company does not need a headquarters.

From the beginning, his vision was for the exchange house to have a global reach. A dream achieved, since Binance ranks first in the CoinMarketCap ranking (its proprietary portal), with a daily trading volume that, at the time of writing, is around 29,000 million dollars.

Changpeng Zhao believes that the price of bitcoin can grow between 5 and 10 times during 2021. Source: Forkast News / youtube.com

During the interview, the exchange is compared with Coinbase Pro, other of the most prominent exchange houses in the sector, which will start trading on Wall Street on April 14, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

They ask Changpeng if there are plans to launch a public offering and answer sharply that no. “Right now we are not looking for an IPO and we are not looking for an IPO. We have enough cash, so we can grow ourselves, “he concluded.

Binance is a “highly regulated” exchange, according to Changpeng

On regulations, Binance CEO tried to avoid questions related to the CFTC investigation, Commodity Futures Trading Commission of the United States, in order to determine if the exchange houses violate its rules.

As it became known in March of this year, the CFTC is interested in whether Binance has allowed US users to buy and sell financial assets and derivatives, without oversight from the agency, although so far The exchange is not accused of any wrongdoing. “Binance works with regulators and takes its compliance obligations very seriously,” Changpeng commented elusively.

At this point, the conversation turns to the topic of KYC and AML (know-your-customer and anti-money laundering regulations). Zhao rejects the questions that they point to failures in compliance within the exchange.

CZ explains that the KYC requirements only decrease in proportion to the transaction amounts. He insists that Binance is one of the most regulated exchanges in the world, “in even more jurisdictions than Coinbase.”