Although all tennis is still stopped and without a possible return date as if it exists in other sports, there are tournaments that go ahead with the idea of ​​playing in this 2020 even if it involves a drastic calendar change. It is the case of Rome Masters 1000, who, following in the wake of what Roland Garros has done, intends to compete later this season. This has been stated Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Federation in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

In Italy they have another great tournament to organize, apart from Rome, there are the ATP Next Gen finals, in Milan, scheduled for November, which also depends on a thread. Binaghi begins the interview arguing that by the last quarter of the year, it should be possible to play tennis matches. “On a health level, we are the safest sport in the world because tennis is not a team or contact sport. Those who govern must understand us. Closing locker rooms or with very separate benches, gel at each change of side … tennis It should start as soon as possible. We only need a week notice, “the president begins.

“We will all have to be flexible because for one or two years nothing will be the same as before. Players will have to grab their towels and balls themselves and they will not be able to have such a large team with them. We will return to the times of Pietrangeli, where there is only the tennis player and the coach. The public will sit in order and there will be masks and gels for everyone, “continues Angelo, who foresees a drastic change in the way of behaving to watch tennis, in this case.

As for the date changes, Binaghi talks about what they have in mind in Italy. “Plan A is to play in Rome between September and October, during the ‘new’ ground season. If this could not be the case, the other plan is to play in Cagliari in November and in Milan in December. The men could be divided and women in two cities, Milan and Turin, two cities that have been badly hit by the virus. We would accept to play it all behind closed doors, “she explains.

The President of the Italian Federation goes even further, he is waiting to see what happens in England to take advantage of any minimal opportunity. “In the event that London could not organize this year the Nitto ATP Finals, we will seize the opportunity. “

Finally, he was asked about the personal situation of the Italian Federation, which had grown a lot in recent times and that this absence of tournaments would be a severe setback for them at the economic level. “We are the Federation that is most self-financing (87%), so we are the ones that suffer the most. We have suspended all contracts, from Barazzutti to Pietrangeli, with a change in the state of war budget. Of the 60 million turnover, 37 are related to contracts. I have 3,200 companies that I don’t know if we can open them again and 9,640 teachers who don’t have a lira in my pocket. This pandemic was something that nobody could foresee. Blessed Wimbledon, who assured who knows what price ” he sentenced.

