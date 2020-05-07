Hispanic torturer Billy El Niño dies of coronavirus. The Francoist police accused of torturer has died by COVID-19 in Spain this morning, around 7:00 in the morning, according to police sources. The Ministry of the Interior had for months a plan to withdraw the decorations for the services provided in his time as a policeman.

He was only 11 years in the National Police, from 1971 to 1982, but it was enough to build the reputation of being a cruel and perverse torturer. In fact, El País reports that there are “hundreds of testimonies of their victims that describe the torture they were subjected to and dozens of perversion legends that surround this police officer.”

Billy the Child Entered was assigned to the Social Research Brigade, better known as the Political-Social Brigade, which was in charge of the investigation and repression of the anti-Franco groups, fundamentally communists.

González Pacheco became sadly known for his “sagacity, extraordinary memory and, later, for his aggressiveness and his habit of turning his gun on a finger, in the style of the Far West”, a hobby that earned him the nickname of Billy the Kid .

Such was his terrible fame, that this morning neither the General Police Directorate nor the Interior Ministry wanted to confirm his death: “He is not ours, he is a retired police officer,” they said.

It is that, at the end of his life, the chilling history of Billy El Niño and the scandal that caused any contact with former police colleagues in service, made neither of these two organizations want any relationship with González Pacheco.

Billy the Child entered the clinic ten days ago against his will, he did not want the media to find out, he ran away from the cameras and tried to go unnoticed, to the point of not even removing the helmet of the motorcycle on which he was moving .