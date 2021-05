Mexico’s Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez defeated Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders by TKO on Saturday and now holds the super middleweight belts of the World Boxing Council, the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization. For his part, Saunders, who lost his undefeated record, suffered severe injuries, according to his own coach, who also said that he was responsible for stopping the fight because his fighter could not see in one eye.