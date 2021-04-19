Billy Quarantillo vs. Herbert Burns confirmed for UFC Fight Night on July 17

After suffering his first defeat in the Octagon, Billy Quarantillo already has a return date. The American will face Herbert Burns at UFC Fight Night on July 17.

The match was announced by Quarantillo on their social networks.

Quarantillo comes from losing by unanimous decision in front Gavin tucker on UFC 256. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak and his first loss inside the Octagon. Before that fight, he knocked out Kyle nelson on UFC Tampa.

Burns, I was going to face Alex Munoz on UFC Vegas 25, but had to withdraw from combat. Herbert will try to overcome his first defeat in the Octagon, when he was knocked out by Daniel Pineda. The defeat ended a six-win streak. Before that fight, he subjected Evan dunham on UFC 250.

UFC Fight Night July 17 will be held in a place to be defined.