The singer and actor has been noticed with his quirky outfits that he looks on every red carpet he stands on, but soon his fans will recognize him because he will star in the new version of a classic from the eighties, a role that will allow him to do what he likes the most, sing and that is that Billy Porter will be Audrey II in ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is a horror musical based on the eponymous Broadway comedy, In which a nerdy florist named Seymour Krelborn finds a mysterious plant that came from outer space during a solar eclipse, so he decides to keep it and names it ‘Audrey II’, the problems start when he realizes that the plant likes the human blood and soon ‘Audrey II’ reveals that he has the ability to speak, so he begins to demand Seymour to bring him people to eat.

At present, the feature film is considered a cult film, reason why a new version is already being prepared and apparently the studio wants to have a great cast, so it is rumored that Taron Egerton will personify Seymour, Scarlett Johanson will be Audrey, Chris Evans will play the sadistic dentist and everything indicates that Billy Porter will be the voice of Audrey II.

Although at first it was said that Lady Gaga would be in charge of playing Audrey II In the remake of the film, Billy Porter is already confirmed to play this role, so in an interview with Collider, the actor spoke about what this character means to him.

“This was one of the musicals of my generation, from the 80s, so I know him, the songs have been my audition songs for years and I was also on the out-of-town resuscitation test before I went to Broadway in 2002, and I was fired from that so I’ve already played the voice of the plant and I just approached it from the point of view of what it really is; it’s kind of like Faust’s story, it’s like the devil’s story, like, “sell me your soul and I’ll give you everything you want.” He’s a villain! And I don’t usually play villains very often, so get ready because he’s going to be everything, I’m going to use all the different ranges of my voice! “Porter said.

This is how Billy Porter will be Audrey II in ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’, Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we are currently facing due to the Covid-19 virus, production has had to be delayed, so the film is expected to run until the end of next year.