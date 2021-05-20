

American actor Billy Porter, who plays Prey Tell in ‘Pose’, spoke about his HIV diagnosis | Credit: Getty Images

The American actor Billy Porter revealed that he is HIV positive for The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist commented that he was diagnosed in June 2007 and that he kept it a secret for many years from almost everyone, including his mother.

“I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t sure I could do it if the wrong people knew about it,” Porter said. “It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in a profession that is already discriminatory.”

However, it was not the only moment that he had to overcome in that same year, since Billy Porter star of ‘Pose’, revealed that it was the worst year he has lived, as he was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and at that time he was bankrupt.

“The shame of that time was compounded by the shame that I had already (accumulated) in my life that silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years.”

“Being HIV positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment“.

Porter, moved to Long Island with her husband Adam Smith In the midst of the pandemic and the time in quarantine helped him cope with the traumas of his life, including the sexual abuse he suffered from the age of 7 to 12 at the hands of his stepfather.

“There has never been a time that I have not been in trauma, which is what I discovered last year,” he said. “And it was my engine for a long time. My trauma served me, my story served me, in terms of advancement.

The former ‘Kinky Boots’ star gave credit to his HIV positive character in ‘Pose’, Pray Tell, for helping him come to terms with his real life diagnosis.

“An opportunity to overcome the shame of HIV And where have I got to at this point, ”Billy explained for the exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “The brilliance of Pray Tell and this opportunity was that I was able to say everything I wanted to say through a substitute.”

“I was the statistic that everyone said it would be. So I made a pact with myself that I would let her die before telling her. That’s what I was waiting for, if I’m honest, “he shared. “When we moved it to Actors Fund Nursing HomeI thought, ‘He’s not going to be here long, and then I’ll write my book and go out and not have to live with the shame of having an HIV positive child.’

The ‘Like a Boss’ actor finally shared his truth with his mother this year, and she couldn’t believe he kept it from him. “I love you whatever happens,” her mother told her.