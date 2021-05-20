Billy Porter declares he is living with HIV

Billy Porter stands out as one of the most influential LGBT icons of recent years, his impact on pop culture is definitive and has set trends not only with his fabulous outfits in the most prestigious galas in entertainment, but also for his work in the world of entertainment. show. Before the near premiere of Cinderella, musical film in which she will play the Fairy Godmother, Porter he interviews The Hollywood Reporter and confesses that he has lived with HIV for many years.

Porter was chosen to play the Fairy Godmother in Camila Cabello’s film and many were delighted by the choice. In this version, the character is named Fab G and will be in charge of fulfilling the dreams of the innocent protagonist. Through Entertainment Weekly the first look at Billy as the Fairy and social networks surrendered at his feet. The director of the film, Kay Cannon, declared for the medium that the character was always thought for Porter and that he did an excellent job with him.

But although success came to the life of Porter In recent years, he has had very difficult times in his life, such as when he was diagnosed as HIV positive in 2007. It was a severe blow to him and he even kept it a secret from his mother for fourteen years. For The Hollywood Reporter he talks about that complicated stage in his life.

I was of the generation that was supposed to be more aware, and it happened anyway. It was 2007, the worst year of my life. I was on the brink of darkness for about a decade, but 2007 was the worst. In February, I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And in June, I was diagnosed with HIV positive. The shame of that time added to the shame that had already [acumulado] in my life that silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years. Being HIV positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment.

The fact that Porter, an actor who has an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony, shares his HIV status is not minor. As he mentions, there are still many stigmas about what people with HIV can do and what it means to live with the virus. The actor highlighted how important it was for him to play his character in Pose – 100%, the same for which he won his statuette from the Television Academy, since he also discovers that he is HIV positive. Pose It is against the background of the strongest years of the HIV epidemic. Remember that it is recommended that you take a test every six months if you are sexually active and that it is only through a test that you can know if you also live with the virus. Early diagnosis can save their lives and, as Porter shows, being HIV positive is not a death sentence as long as they adhere to their antiretroviral treatment.

The life of Billy porter He has changed forever and now stands as one of the exemplary figures in the entertainment industry, breaking all the schemes and inspiring millions of people who see him as a brilliant artist. The actor and singer declares that the truth is a very important part of life and that accepting it will allow you to be happier.

The truth will set you free. I feel my heart break free. It had felt like a hand had held my heart tightly for years, for years, and it was all gone. And it couldn’t have happened at a better time. Every lonely dream I’ve ever had is coming true right now, all at the same time. I’ll be Cinderella’s fairy godmother. I have new music coming out. I have a memoir that will be published. Pose premiered. I am directing my first movie.

Porter She also commented on what her mother told her when she confessed that she is HIV positive: “Have you been carrying this for 14 years? Don’t ever do this again. I am your mother, I love you whatever happens. And I know I didn’t understand how to do that from the beginning, but decades have passed. ” Billy is happily married to Adam smith since 2017: “Now I am trying to have a family; now it’s not just me. It’s time to grow up and move on because shame is destructive and, if left unresolved, it can destroy everything in its path. ”

Cinderella will hit the Prime Video platform in September.

