Billy Joe Saunders accused “Canelo” Álvarez of having arranged the fight

On May 8, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will step into the ring to face Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The goal of the Mexican is in this 2021, to unify the titles of the super middleweight of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA, for its acronym in English), and the World Boxing Organization (WBO, for its acronym in English).

The duel in the United States will be a real party for the fans of the Guadalajara boxer, however the one that began to heat up the atmosphere was that of the United Kingdom, which in dialogue with the YouTube channel iFL TV, did not shrink and said: “I did everything in my power to be in my best shape and be able to beat this fighter.”

But he accused: «The fight is already arranged for Canelo to win» and added that «It is a scandal, it is already fixed. The results are already done. We know that there is a lot of corruption in boxing.

The ‘Super B’ accusation comes from the fact that he feels uncomfortable that Canelo is already planning a next fight, for September this year, against the other champion (IBF) of the super middleweight category, Caleb Plant. In addition, his team revealed that they signed a contract to carry out the fight without an audience and now they have found a total of 70 thousand tickets sold for Mexican fans, something that will be a plus for Canelo.

Beyond his harsh accusation, the United Kingdom fighter has faith for a victory and stay with the unification of the WBC, WBA and WBO titles at 168 pounds and assured that he can tear the Mexican’s plans to pieces.

One of those who fully trusts the Englishman is his compatriot, the current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury who maintained: “I think Billy Joe will give Canelo Álvarez a boxing lesson. That is what I am here to see. That is what I think will happen. It’s going to surprise a lot of people and it’s going to be an easier fight than people think.