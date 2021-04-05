Billy Horschel wins the World Match Play with a single birdie

The American Golfer Billy horschell He was the least bad in the grand final of the Dell Technologies Match Play World Cup, a PGA Tour tournament, and despite making a single birdie on the route, he beat his compatriot this Sunday Scottie scheffler to be the champion.

In what was the longest week on the PGA Tour, Horschel and Scheffler, who in the semifinals had beaten the French Victor Perez and the American Matt KucharThey were not inspired, respectively, by the tournament title match that handed out $ 10.5 million (€ 8.9 million) in prize money.

But it would be Horschel the one that contributed a little more success with the birdie that he got on par 4 of hole 5 which made the difference in the final score.

Horschel, number 32 in the world rankings, he hit with a putt from just over 12 meters and as a result he won the match with 2 up and without having to play the last hole.

Scheffler, 24 years old, number 30 in the world, was his worst enemy on the decisive route, after having overcome in the semifinals to Kuchar, who finished third by winning the consolation match at Perez.

Horschel, who had never made it to the weekend in four previous appearances at this World Golf Championship, won six of the seven games over 122 holes he played at the Austin Country Club. He won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour and achieved his fifth individual title.

“It was one of those days when I didn’t play very well,” he admitted. Horschel, still able to smile at the result. “I was just trying not to make too many mistakes.”

While for Scheffler, a Texas graduate who had to beat three former World Match Play champions and two top-10 players to reach the championship game, ended a brilliant streak.

He had the support of the fans present at the Austin Country Club who constantly encouraged him to stay in the game and regain his best feelings.

Scheffler he hit a tee shot on par 5 of the sixth hole that forced him to take a penalized pitch away from the boundary fence.

Then he approached on par 5 of 12 in the water. He hitched another drive from the two-story hospitality tent to the left of Fifteenth Street.

Nothing favored him, but despite everything, he managed to stay in the game, although in the end he could not complete a week that would have been a dream.

Kuchar, which was imposed on Perez, the surprise of the week, trying to tie the record for Tiger Woods making a fourth appearance in the final championship match, he failed to putt more than three feet in his loss to Scheffler in the semifinal.

Perez it wasn’t much better. Lost three holes in the last nine to Horschel doing bogey or worse.

The wind had a lot to do with it, with gusts blowing through the trees in the morning and continuing to cause problems in the afternoon. The championship final did not feature a birdie from the chip-in of Horschel on the fifth hole.

Scheffler, who made 15 birdies on 31 holes to beat Ian Poulter and to spanish Jon rahm In the quarterfinals on Saturday, he managed just four birdies in his two games on Sunday.

“I did not have my best performance in the decisive moments on Sunday,” he admitted. Scheffler. “It is true that the weather conditions with the strong wind did not favor it, but I did not have my best inspiration in the decisive blows either.”