We know that Billy Corgan is one of the characters in the music industry that usually gives something to talk about, Either because of the hobbies he has as a fan and owner of a wrestling company, or because of the ideas he suddenly has for the future (or even because of his crazy things on Instagram). However, in these moments of quarantine he is back to bring good vibes for everyone thanks to his songs..

It turns out that The leader and mastermind of The Smashing Pumpkins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, being the musical guest. This time and since the situation does not allow him to give a show with his bandmates, he had no choice but to play a very special version of “Hard Times”, one of his solo tracks.

This song appeared last year on the album Cotillions, which Billy Corgan recorded on his own and away from the distorted guitars that have characterized him so much. The version of the album was a somewhat exuberant country melody, which since then has lent itself to become acoustic, but it was not until this moment that the musician decided to take her to that field.

Particularly and as the name of the song indicates, “Hard Times” is one of those songs that seems to be ideal for these moments, because in it he narrates a rather intense event but that in the end always leaves us with the phrase “But don’t stand still. It’s hard, it’s hard times. ” But on the Jimmy Fallon show, Billy he accelerated it a little bit along with his acoustic guitar to give us a message of hope that never hurts us.

And what about the Smashing Pumpkins?

For this 2020, Billy Corgan had a lot of plans for The Smashing PumpkinsWell, in addition to having a huge world tour on the doorstep, some days ago he said that I was working not on one but on two new albums by the band next to the guitarist James Iha, and the drummer Jimmy Chamberlain although of course, he has not said anything about the great D’arcy Wretzky.

Start well and good or rejoice the day listening below to Billy Corgan playing the fully acoustic version of “Hard Times”:

