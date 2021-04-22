Billy Arce shone with a double and gave a valuable draw to the Quito League

04/22/2021 at 7:16 AM CEST

EFE / Santiago de Chile

The double of the Ecuadorian winger Billy Arce encouraged an electrifying tie the night of this Wednesday in the visit of League of Quito before him Union La Calera on Chilean soil, closing the commitment valid for the first day of Group G of the Copa Libertadores 2021. After going down 2-1, the skillful midfielder of the university team equalized things in the 83rd minute, when with an unexpected distance bomb Goalkeeper Alexis Martín Arias was surprised when he saw the ball leak into his own goal completely out of place. Who also disputed to be the figure of the match was the Chilean striker Andrés Vilches, who scored a double of his own and in the 70th minute left Calera up on the scoreboard after finishing hard from the heart of the area after a center from the midfielder Esteban Valencia. At 51 minutes into the game, Billy Arce He took advantage of a center from lateral Pedro Perlaza, who gave many problems to the Caleran team, and defined first with his right leg, leaving Arias without a chance.

The ram Andres Vilches opened the scoring for the locals in the 18th minute, taking advantage of a poor clearance by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper and winning the position to the Liga defenders. Numerous recoveries of the ball, high possession and fast exits marked the good first half of those led by Luca Marcogiuseppe, with a lot of activity by the midfielders Gustavo Castellani and Erick Wiemberg.

Making the locality feel, Unión La Calera advanced its lines from the first minute, disorienting a University Sports League that could not find its football and retreated into its own field almost until the end of the first half. During the development of the second half, the visiting team had its best moments of play, generating a series of infractions on the edges of the Chilean area that gave it interesting opportunities from plays with stopped ball and reaching depth in the attacks with continuous overflows of its fast sides .