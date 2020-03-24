Bills swaps Cordy Glenn tackle with Bengalis, .

Left tackle Cordy Glenn was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Cincinnati Bengals for the next NFL season.

The NFL Network reported that Buffalo and Cincinnati trade first-round picks, moving the Bills to No. 12 and the Bengals to 21, as well as fifth and sixth round picks, though the announcement cannot be made official until Wednesday.

The Bengals look to bolster their offensive line with the hiring of Cordy Glenn, after losing tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler, to finish last season in 29th place in the League in total rushing yards (1,366) and 40 in catches .

Glenn, signed for five years with a $ 60 million purse in 2016, had multiple injuries last year with the Bills and only played in six games in 2017 and has not played a full season since 2015.

Buffalo will cover Glenn’s departure with sophomore tackle Dion Dawkins, a second-round pick from Temple in 2017. He appeared in 16 games in 2017 and started 11 games in place of Glenn.

