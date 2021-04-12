Bills Granting Citizenship to Dreamers and Undocumented Immigrants Face Strong Opposition in the Senate

Two bills that were approved in the House of Representatives grant benefits and regularize the situation of millions of dreamers, TPS holders, beneficiaries of Deferred Forced Departure and undocumented agricultural workers in the United States.

It was on March 18 when the House, dominated by Democrats, voted in favor of these two immigration bills: the proposal HR 6 called The Dream and Promise Act or Promise and American Dream Act of 2021, which could give it led to the naturalization of almost 2 million dreamers, as well as the project HR 1603 or the Modernization of the Agricultural Workforce Act, which creates protections for one million agricultural workers who have worked illegally in the United States.

According to Theresa Cardinal Brown, Director of Immigration Policy, Center for Bipartisan Policy, “these bills should get at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate to be approved, the other option being considered is not to move this bill. law and use it as part of the covid19 recovery package that Biden is proposing, but has not been determined. ” He added that “any changes in the bills to get the necessary votes will have to be reconciled in the House, with a Democratic majority, which makes it a very difficult proposition, it will be very supportive for the Dreamers and there is much bipartisan support for implementing farmworker visas in the US ”.

As of December 2019, there were 649,070 active DACA recipients in the United States, of which 45% live in California or Texas. Joseph Villela, Policy and Advocacy Director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, argued that these people who are protected by DACA, “the majority are 25 years old or younger, 53% are women, according to the PEW center, they have protection temporary, but former President Trump was fighting against this program and we have had a sense of loss, because they did not understand why the attacks of the former president, but their legal status, actions, and lives could now change, even with an executive order. “

But the issue of legalizing the Dreamers has been a constant in the political debate in recent years. José Muñoz, who is a dreamer and serves as Director of Communications for the organization “United We Dream”, says that there is no time for excuses, “these communities need help and relief and they need it now, both Congress and the White House They should do everything to achieve what our communities need, we have taken action in Florida and Texas for senators to push these laws in the Senate, but we do not think they are very interested in passing them, in many cases they are more interested in playing politics with our lives ”.

During the pandemic, one of the most vulnerable communities was precisely agricultural workers and with the HR 1603 project an improvement in their working conditions is proposed. “This bill would help undocumented families of agricultural workers like mine, who are here in this country, and it is important to emphasize that we are talking about immigrants who are already in the United States has nothing to do with what is happening to the south of the border and this law will allow undocumented workers in the country to have the legal right to contribute to society, working in agriculture, ”said Leydy Rangel, Director of Communications for the United Farm Workers Foundation.

Both the HR 6 and HR 1603 projects face strong opposition from the Republican party, who insist that any initiative on immigration must go through the reinforcement of security on the border between the United States and Mexico.