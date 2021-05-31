Billions of cicadas invade the United States

It is the biggest event since 2004

Insects are part of a group called Brood X, also known as Great Eastern Brood, which is expected in a geographic range that extends from Tennessee to New York, in the United States.

Certainly, although for farmers it can be a great nuisance, for biologists and passionate about these creatures, it is an incredible visual phenomenon. For its quantity.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a campaign on social networks so that the population does not engage in fumigation, since insecticides can affect other living beings and, in essence, the Periodic cicadas are harmless and serve as food for other animals. Their usual predators are foxes, squirrels, bats and other small mammals, as well as different types of birds.

Researchers aren’t sure exactly how many will surface, except that will be billions and they estimate that the numbers will be at least 1.5 million for every half hectare of land, approximately.

These insects emerge very pale and very small, even as small as “a grain of rice”, but once the cicadas are above the ground, they grow rapidly. After coming to light, the cicadas spend about a week maturing. Once they are fully grown, their main goal is to mate, which is why the characteristic “love song” begins. Cicada choruses can reach 90 decibels, a noise level that is continuously disruptive and harmful. It is similar to the annoyance caused by a firemen’s siren up close. From 75 decibels it is considered a noisy environment, according to the WHO.

Adult cicadas have already turned up in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia and their return is expected to last until the end of June.