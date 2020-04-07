In addition to being lazy watching The Office, one of his favorite series, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has made good use of his time to the fortune of all his fans. In these times of coronavirus quarantine, The voice of the Berkeley band has given life to ideas that he had saved thanks to the opportunity to have a lot of free time.

In addition to keeping himself busy during the lockdown, organizing his own quarantine sessions No Fun Mondays and participating in the recent coronavirus relief concert broadcast by Elton John, Armstrong said in a new interview for Kerrang! that has been “Writing a lot of music” To pass the time. Specifically, he talks about 6 new songs that he expects very soon to be able to put together in the studio with Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool.

“I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote like six songs since all this has been going on,” he said. “I don’t know when I can meet Mike and Tré, but I told them to make sure they are quarantined for now, and then hopefully in the future we can go back to the studio with Butch Walker (the producer of‘ Father Of All). “

To end talking about his life these days, in addition to confessing about the marathon sessions that the Office throws, he said that he has been “Going through all my punk and rock’noll documentaries, trying to read a little here and there, and hanging out with my dogs”.

Regarding his feelings for this quarantine, Amstrong said: “I feel quite lost in all of this.” “I think many people are trying to do the right thing and be with their families and friends as much as they can,” he added. “It was difficult, because at first I couldn’t see (my two children) Joey or Jakob when they were touring in Europe. We had to keep a distance, and it was just Adrienne and me (his wife). When you have that separation, you realize that we take for granted some of the things that matter most to us. ”.

In other news, last week, Green Day released their new surprise remix EP. Otis Big Guitar Mix, comprising new track mixes from the Uno, Dos, Tré album trio. You can listen to it here: