During the quarantine Billie Joe Armstrong has been more active than usual, and we don’t just say it because of the fact that Billie has participated in events like the One World Together or because during the isolation he already wrote six songs, we also mean to the recent cover he made for the song “I Think We’re Alone Now”, and where he was accompanied by his two children.

What happens is that last Tuesday, April 28, during the program The Late Late Show With James Corden, the leader of Green Day made a special appearance on the show (from home, of course) to interpret a cover of the song that became famous thanks to the American group Tommy James and the Shondells, and where Billie Joe Armstrong had the support of his sons Joey and Jacob, who played drums and guitar respectively.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the leader of Green Day cover “I Think We’re Alone Now”, because in late March Billie made a version of the song in the comfort of her room and with the in order to liven up the situation a bit. “I imagine that if we have to spend this time in isolation, at least we can be alone together”, he wrote on his Instagram account.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that Billie Joe Armstrong inherited from his two children a taste and passion for music. And we are not just referring to this cover, as it is actually well known that both Joey and Jacob have spent considerable time building their music career beyond their famous last name.

On one side we have Joey, who in 2004 and with his friend Cole Becker founded SWMRS (pronounced “swimmers”), a punk rock band that was born after both boys (back then they were) watched the movie School of Rock, starring Jack Black, which inspired them to rehearse in Billie Joe’s basement. Amstrong without having knowledge of music in general.

In fact, SWMRS were going to be presented at Corona Capital 2019, but in the end a car accident forced them to cancel their presentation in Mexico.

For his part, Jakob Armstrong has his band called Jakob Danger, whose sound is more inclined to garage surfing (thanks to influences like Beach Fossils and The Strokes) and that a few years ago, in 2015, it started making a lot of noise on platforms like Soundcloud.

This subsequently led the youngest of the Armstrong to get a contract with Burger Records, which supported him to release his self-titled debut EP that same year.

There is no doubt that these two are flying to be as famous as their father, don’t you think?