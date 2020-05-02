There is still talk these days about the idea that Roger Federer raised a few weeks ago on his Twitter account and to which several of his colleagues quickly joined. Merge ATP and WTA, you know, something that would have been crazy at any other time and that now, having left the keyboard of the Swiss, has become an ideal for everyone involved. The one from Basel hit the nail on the head, although this thought had been spinning for a long time in the head of Billie Jean King. In statements collected by Tennis.com, the American legend made his position clear.

“I am delighted that Roger mentioned this idea, it seems that people only pay attention when the best male players on the circuit raise their voices,” begins shooting the winner of 78 individual titles with her classic sarcasm. “I had the opportunity to talk to him and he confessed to me that he came to this approach because he had had more time to reflect and think about our sport,” added the Long Beach.

King points out the importance of the Helvetian and approves of his philosophy, but he also makes a clear difference for all those who think that it will be the WTA that is drawn into this hypothetical movement. “Of course, it is clear that the WTA would not be an acquisition, but a full partner in this drive that seeks to make tennis a more valuable sport. We are much stronger if we are together and not competing with each other. Our job is to be together to compete against other sports and entertainment modes ”, says the former world number 2.

It is clear that if we were to organize talks on gender equality within sport, in this case tennis, BJK would be the most authoritative voice at that table, although it would not be alone. Nor would she be surrounded only by women. A Andy Murray It also takes many years of fighting against the established order, a system that looks strange to you if you are a man and, for example, you have a woman as a coach. That is why the British also deserved a place in this conversation.

“This is something Billie Jean King has wanted to make happen for the past 40 or 50 years“Dunblane highlighted, not wanting to take away Roger’s merits, although what Caesar belongs to Caesar. “She’s the one who really had the vision for all of this, so it would be fair to remember her. I think it’s great that more male players now see it as a positive step for our sport. I think that such an initiative is something that we should celebrate, since many times internal fights arise that prevent us from thinking in the same direction. Now it is not the case, although surely there will be some problems to get to that merger, even if it is the right decision ”, warns the double Olympic champion.

The two of them could well be the flags of this new wave that calls for a change, or rather a merger. We should listen to them carefully to understand that this new plan has a lot to do with the business and future of tennis, but also with a level playing field and removing absurd barriers.

