Few people exist in the world of tennis with such relevance and credit to refer to matters of the king of racket sport. Billie-Jean King changed the history of this sport and remains a very active and influential person in the day to day of world tennis. That is why he has wanted to take a step forward in this coronavirus crisis, warning of the serious dangers that this coronavirus crisis entails for the continuity of tennis and showing his support for the idea of Roger Federer of merging the ATP and WTA circuits into one.

“The most modest players need a lot of help. A single command must be created between ATP, WTA and ITFworking together and making the aid fund that has been announced really important. If not, I consider that there is a real danger that a third of the current tennis players will not be able to compete again. “That was how forceful King was in some statements collected by Ubitennis, in which he claimed the best in the world that followed committing himself. “There is a great inequality in the tennis world that has been fighting for years, but this crisis may accentuate it. Therefore, the best must step forward, not only donating money, but advocating for structural change. “

It seems that in that line of argument lies the Big3, a fundamental part in the creation of this Aid Plan that is yet to be fully defined but could reach $ 6 million. “This is a good time to structurally reinvent our sport. We need integration, cooperation. We don’t have as much money as soccer, so any division between us can be lethal. I think this crisis will show everyone that there are things that we have to change. in tennis. The reflection that we must make is that we need long-term changes and not only specific issues to weather this crisis, “said a Billie-Jean King who showed his support for the initiative Roger Federer consisting of unifying ATP and WTA in a single institution.

I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis. The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I’m glad we are on the same page. Let’s make it happen. #OneVoice https://t.co/FHbQHLiY6v – Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 22, 2020

