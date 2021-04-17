Billie Jean King Cup: Argentina and Brazil dream of the feat

The Billie jean king cup It is in the playoff stage and there are several countries that are struggling to stay in the world group, while others are looking forward to the long-awaited promotion. Regarding the Latin American women’s teams, Argentina was close to surprising on the first match against Kazakhstan, but Nadia Podoroska could not stand the high level of the first set against Putintseva. Then Lourdes Carlé surpassed Rybakina. Brazil made an interesting 1-1 against Poland, which keeps their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Mexico is 0-2 against Great Britain.

Elina Svitolina 6-3 and 6-2 to Chihiro Muramatsu

Marta Kostyuk 6-3 and 6-3 to Yuki Naito

Kiki Bertens 6-2 and 6-0 to Xinyu Wang

Xiyu Wang 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2 to Arantxa Rus

Magdalena Frech 6-4 and 6-3 to Carolina Alves

Laura Pigossi 7-6, 3-6 and 6-2 to Urszula Radwanska

ARGENTINA 1-1 KAZAKHSTAN

Yulia Putintseva 2-6, 6-4 and 6-0 to Nadia Podoroska

Lourdes Carlé 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to Elena Rybakina

Leylah Fernandez 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 to Olga Danilovic

Rebecca Marino 6-4 and 7-6 to Nina Stojanovic

Elisa Cocciaretto 6-1 and 6-4 to Irina Bara

Maria Trevisan 6-2, 2-6 and 7-6 to Mihaela Buzarnescu

GREAT BRITAIN 2-0 MEXICO

Katie Boulter 7-5 and 6-0 to Marcela Zacarias

Heather Watson 7-5 6-1 Giuliana Olmos

Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 5-7 and 7-5 to Ankita Raina

Anastasia Sevastova 6-4 and 6-0 to Karman Thandi

