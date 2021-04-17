Billie Jean King Cup: Argentina and Brazil dream of the feat

The Billie jean king cup It is in the playoff stage and there are several countries that are struggling to stay in the world group, while others are looking forward to the long-awaited promotion. Regarding the Latin American women’s teams, Argentina was close to surprising on the first match against Kazakhstan, but Nadia Podoroska could not stand the high level of the first set against Putintseva. Then Lourdes Carlé surpassed Rybakina. Brazil made an interesting 1-1 against Poland, which keeps their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Mexico is 0-2 against Great Britain.
Elina Svitolina 6-3 and 6-2 to Chihiro Muramatsu
Marta Kostyuk 6-3 and 6-3 to Yuki Naito
Kiki Bertens 6-2 and 6-0 to Xinyu Wang
Xiyu Wang 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2 to Arantxa Rus
Magdalena Frech 6-4 and 6-3 to Carolina Alves
Laura Pigossi 7-6, 3-6 and 6-2 to Urszula Radwanska
ARGENTINA 1-1 KAZAKHSTAN
Yulia Putintseva 2-6, 6-4 and 6-0 to Nadia Podoroska
Lourdes Carlé 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to Elena Rybakina
Leylah Fernandez 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 to Olga Danilovic
Rebecca Marino 6-4 and 7-6 to Nina Stojanovic
Elisa Cocciaretto 6-1 and 6-4 to Irina Bara
Maria Trevisan 6-2, 2-6 and 7-6 to Mihaela Buzarnescu
GREAT BRITAIN 2-0 MEXICO
Katie Boulter 7-5 and 6-0 to Marcela Zacarias
Heather Watson 7-5 6-1 Giuliana Olmos
Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 5-7 and 7-5 to Ankita Raina
Anastasia Sevastova 6-4 and 6-0 to Karman Thandi
Photo: Argentine Tennis Association Press