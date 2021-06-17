Billie Eillish releases a crazy single “Lost Cause”

This year, Billie Eilish has been very active, as she has surprised her fans with the announcement of her second album, which will be called Happier Than Ever, from which several singles such as “Therefore I Am” or “Your Power” have already been released. ”. Now, the singer published the song and video for “Lost Cause.” This June 2, the winner of several Grammy awards published the song “Lost Cause”, as well as the video for it, which was directed by her. In this clip, Billie Eilish is in a sleepover with some girls where they play darts, eat some snacks and everything seems so calm, however, from one moment to the next, she gets out of control.

Because in this video Billie Eilish is more relaxed, so much so that she even dances and shows off her new look, the fans of the “bad guy” interpreter were quick to react and express their opinion about the clip on social networks, especially in Twitter

As expected, the singer’s name quickly became a trend on Twitter thanks to the thousands of tweets from her fans who talked about the video for “Lost Cause”, a song that is included in the album Happier Than Ever that will be released next July 30.

The video for “Lost Cause” is not the first that the singer has directed, as she has also been in charge of the video clips for her songs “Therefore I Am”, “Everything I wanted”, as well as “Your Power”.

“Lost cause” is now available on all digital music platforms … and have you already heard it?

We leave you the link so you can see this great video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2dRcipMCpw