Billie Eilish’s Best Hairstyles and Hair Colors

Abigail SilvermanGetty Images

You know Billie Eilish, you love Billie Eilish, you aspire to be Billie Eilish. Guess what — me too! And besides the fact that Billie’s music absolutely slaps, so does her jaw-dropping use of hair color as a way to make a statement in her ~ looks ~. There’s so much to process, y’all (no pun intended).

First, we were treated to Billie’s silver hair, but now, it’s all about that iconic neon green and black dye job, which got me thinking, What the heck is Billie’s real hair color anyway? and Just how many hair colors has she tried since being in the spotlight? If you, reader, have been asking yourself these exact same questions, today is your day!

Without further ado, please join me as I take a look back at the roller-coaster ride that is Billie Eilish’s hair-color transformation now that her new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, is out. And as a heads-up, new hair changes are coming soon! “I’m fucking making you an album! I will not put it out if you keep making my hair fun, ”she said in an Instagram Story in December. “I’m changing it [my hair] after the doc comes out… it’ll be the end of an era. “

In conclusion: Take notes on this gallery, because god only knows how many unique colors Billie has in store for her upcoming album cycle this year!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1 Light Brown

Ah, so this is where it all began! Waaay before Billie became famous, she kept her hair color natural and undyed in her true light-brown shade. God bless this Billie!

2 Platinum White

When Billie’s music started gaining traction in 2017, she had her hair dyed a platinum color so pale, it almost looked like Wite-Out. A look!

3 Platinum Silver

That same year, Billie toned down the platinum and opted for a more silver shade with a delightful sheen that puts metallics in my mind.

4 Gray

Okay, ignore the fact that Billie looks like she’s taking the most amazing mug shot rn — here, she has her hair dyed in a classic smoky gray that is seriously making me consider testing this out in some capacity… when I finally get the guts.

5 Charcoal Gray With Black Roots

Who could make roots look badass if not Billie? Oh, that’s right — no one. Billie took her preexisting hair color and gave it a subtle update not too shortly after.

6 Seafoam Green

Honestly, this might be one of my favorite hair colors of Billie’s to date. I mean, do you see how perfectly her hair matches her eyes? This color was clearly custom.

7 Bright Blue

“Here’s what’s annoying: I hate the color blue — it’s my least favorite color. I don’t know how I ended up dying it blue, ”Billie told Buzzfeed, which is hilarious because she’s had so many variations of the color, which you will see below!

8 Turquoise-Blue Ombré

Maybe this was one of Billie’s attempts to get rid of the blue, because here, it looks significantly lighter and is balanced out with some dark ombré at the top.

9 Faded Denim Blue

Um, I’m not entirely sure what people in the hair industry would call this color, but it certainly puts me in the mind of a nice pair of faded dark-blue denim jeans. I’m obsessed!

10 Ink Black

If I didn’t know any better, I would just assume this was Billie’s natural hair color in the first place. As you can clearly see, it fits her like a glove and makes tons of sense because she’s said on multiple occasions that black is her fave color.

11 Black With Ink-Blue Streaks

Okay, so Billie spent all her time trying to get blue removed from her hair… only to put dark-blue streaks in it ??? I am confused and also amazed at how good this unexpected combo looks.

12 Neon Green and Black

Do you remember where you were when you saw this picture for the first time? I do, and I needed to find the nearest chair because this level of serve was just too much for me to handle standing up.

13 Brunette

Bonus! Billie slapped on a brown lace-front wig for her thought-provoking video for “Xanny” and had everyone shook because for once, her hair color matched the color of her eyebrows, LOL. Love to see it!

14 Bleached Blonde

Ahead of the release of Billie’s documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry, Billie revealed that she’d switch up her signature green-and-black hair when new music is coming. “I’m changing it [my hair color] after the doc comes out… it’ll be the end of an era, ”she said back in December, before adding,“ Imma give you a new era. ” Looks like said era is imminent — can’t wait!

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below