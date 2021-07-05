Billie Eilish’s bawdy question that surprised her millions of followers

A video of Billie eilish sparked controversy on TikTok. The 19-year-old “Bad Guy” singer shared the footage in which she can be seen lying in bed eating. At one point, he brings the camera closer to her face and makes a bawdy query.

“Who wants to eat me?“Billie asks in the filming. The attitude of the artist was not what many of her followers expected and they expressed it in the comments of the publication.

“I didn’t expect that from Billie,” wrote one user, while another in the same vein claimed it was “the last thing I expected to hear.” A third argued that “that end” was not expected. Some considered the video as “random” and others who claimed that it caught them off guard.

@billieeilish album out in less than a month 😇 ♬ original sound – BILLIE EILISH

But not everyone took it as a casual video, one person considered that this material was related to the next release of the artist. “This is an interesting promotion for the album,” he considered.

This assumption could be the most accurate since by means of an inscription in the video, Eilish reminds her fans of the release date of her new album. “The album comes out in less than a month,” he announced.

This is her second album Happier Than Ever, which will go on sale on July 30, according to the singer announced on her social networks.

In recent days, Billie Eilish was immersed in a scandal and had to go out to make a public apology after a video came to light in which he is apparently seen singing a song while uttering a racist insult against Asians and another in which he satirized his way of speaking.