Finally the night has come that pays tribute to the best of music, Since the Grammy Awards have been responsible for awarding the most outstanding musical artists during the past year, so the favorites to succeed tonight are Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Rosalía, who with their talent have managed to conquer millions of People around the world, so here are the Winners of the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The great musical party could not be saved from the controversy, Since this year the famous South Korean band BTS will perform at the award ceremony without being nominated for any awards, so the fan groups are against being used only to increase the rating of the event, so Through social networks they have asked that the ceremony be seen only by independent streaming accounts.

Likewise the night became emotional, because the basketball player Kobe Bryant passed away today in a plane crash, and since the athlete ventured into the world of rap at one stage of his life, he was remembered during the gala.

During the transmission, Various talents have participated, such as the South Korean band, BTS, Who was one of the most applauded of the night, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton duetted and Billie Eilish conquered the audience with their song, ‘When the party’s over’.

During the transmission, Various talents have participated, such as the South Korean band, BTS, Who was one of the most applauded of the night, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton duetted and Billie Eilish conquered the audience with their song, 'When the party's over'.

Likewise, the night also marked Demi Lovato’s return to the stage, moment that was very strong for her, since when she began to interpret the lyrics of her song ‘Anyone’, her voice was broken so she had to start again, as a result of this, several of her fans have already begun to express to her your support through social networks.

Finally, the big winner of the night was the young singer Billie Eilish, He managed to win several Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Album of the Year, for which he thanked his fans and his family, especially his brother, Finneas. “Thanks to all my team and a round of applause to the fans, because we are here for them, I have grown up watching the Grammys, I feel very grateful and honored to be here with all of you. We make music together in a room, we still do it” , the singer expressed, referring to her brother.

These are all the winners of the 62nd Grammy Awards:

Record of the year

‘Bad Guy’ / Billie Eilish

Best album of the year

‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ / Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie eilish

Best Performance Rap Sung

‘Mayor’ / DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Song of the year

‘Bad Guy’ / Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album

‘Igor’ / Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones / Dave Chappelle

Best Country Duo

‘Speechless’ / Dan and Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Truth Hurts’ / Lizzo

Producer of the year

Finneas

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ / Billie Eilish

Best Performance by a Duo or Group

‘Old Town Road’ / Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Vocal Pop Album

‘Look Now’ / Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B Album

‘Ventura’ / Anderson .Paak

Best Contemporary Urban Album

‘Cuz I Love Yo’ / Lizzo

Best R&B Song

‘Say So’ / PJ Morton with JoJo

Best Traditional R&B Performance

‘Jerome’ / Lizzo

Best R&B Performance

‘Come Home’ / Anderson .Paak with Andre 3000

Best rock song

‘This Land’ / Gary Clark, Jr.

Best Rock Performance

‘This Land’ / Gary Clark, Jr.

Best Contemporary Blues Album

‘This Land’ / Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album

‘Social Cues’ / Cage the Elephant

Best spoken album

‘Becoming’ / Michelle Obama

Best Performance of American Roots

‘Saint Honesty’ / Sara Bareilles.

Best Alternative Music Album

‘Father of the Bride’ / Vampire Weekend

Best musical film

‘Homecoming’ / Beyonce

Best Country Album

‘While I’m Livin’ / Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song

‘Bring My Flowers Now’ / Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance

‘Ride Me Back Home’ / Willie Nelson

Best rap song

‘A Lot’ / 21 Savage with J. Cole

Best Rap Performance

‘Racks in the Middle’ / Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Theater Music Album

Hadestown

Best Metal Performance

‘7empest’ / Tool

World music best album

‘Celia’ / Angelique Kidjo

Best Gospel Roots Album

‘Testimony’ / Gloria Gaynor

Best Music Video

‘Old Town Road (Official Movie)’ / Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Best Dance / Electronic Album

‘No Geography’ / Chemical Brothers.

Best Dance Recording

‘Got to Keep On’ / Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

‘Mettavolution’ / Rodrigo and Gabriela

Best vocal jazz album

’12 Little Spells’ / Esperanza Spalding

Best Latin Jazz Album

‘Antidote’ / Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Latin Pop Album

‘The Disco’ / Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Music Album

‘The bad love’ / Rosalía

Best album of regional Mexican music (including Texan)

‘Yesterday forever’ / Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Music Album (EMPATE)

‘Opus’7Marc Anthony

‘A Journey Through Cuban Music’ / Aymée Nuviola

Best Reggae Album

‘Rapture’ / Koffee.

Best Folk Album

‘Patty Griffin’ / Patty Griffin

Better packaging

‘Chris Cornell’ / Chris Cornell

Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media

‘A Star is Born’

Best Song Written for a Visual Media

‘I’ll Never Love Again’ / Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Best Original Soundtrack for a Visual Media

‘Chernobyl’ / Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Better engineering

‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ / Billie Eilish.

Best Performance / Gospel Song

‘Love Theory’ / Kirk Franklin.

Best Gospel Album

‘Long Live Love’ / Kirk Franklin.

Best Opera Recording

‘Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox’

And so ends the list of winners of the 62nd Grammy Awards.