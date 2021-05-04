Billie Eilish will have a tape at the Tribeca Festival – El Sol de México

The film They’re killing us, produced by the young singer Billie Eilish, which explores the disproportionate impact of chronic diseases on African-American communities in the United States, is part of the productions that will be available on the new internet portal, Tribeca at home , which will include 35 new films, adding to the lineup of 66 films announced in April.

Of the 35 novelties in the sample, which will be held from June 9 to 20, next, 24 are feature films and 11 are short, but they will only be available online to the American public.

“Tribeca at home allows us to bring the heart of our festival to even more communities in our country,” said show co-founder Jane Rosenthal, who in 2001 joined actor Robert De Niro to organize this show with the aim of reviving the cultural activities in Manhattan after the 9/11 attack.

“While we are excited to meet in person this year with our live screenings throughout New York, festival goers and home audiences will be able to access a more diverse offering than ever,” he added.

The films also include Mission joy, a documentary that shows the friendship that unites the Dalai Lama and the South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and Primera, which tells the story that has occurred in Chile since October 2019, when 10 million Chileans took to the streets demanding a new constitution, and focuses on two parents who stood out in that movement and have gradually become important activists.

Tribeca also added The Perfect David, a film from Argentina and Uruguay directed by Felipe Gómez Aparicio that celebrates its world premiere online at the contest and that explores the toxic dynamic between a teenager who is compulsively training to become a bodybuilder and his controlling mother. a well known artist.