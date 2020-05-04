The interpreter of ‘Bad Guy’ has started this year on the right foot, so to continue her streak of successes in her artistic career, it was announced this Wednesday, January 29, that Billie Eilish will sing at the Oscars 2020.

Like every edition, the awards ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will include some musical performances, these are sometimes from the nominated songs or are to honor the deceased and classic movies.

So for the 92nd Oscars, the 18-year-old singer has been invited to do a musical act, according to an Instagram post by the teenager.

But what will be the theme Billie Eilish will sing at the Oscars 2020?

The previous question arises, because in the official announcement the piece that the famous one will play is not confirmed, but it could be the main theme of ‘No Time to Die’, the next tape from 007, which she and her brother Finneas O will compose ‘ Connell.

If this is true, it would mean that these days the new song will be released on the Internet and Billie Eilish will sing at the Oscars 2020 to present it formally.

See this post on Instagram 🤭 A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:01 AM PST

Another possibility is that it can interpret the posthumous act to the workers of the film industry who died during 2019 and early 2020.

What is certain is that the path in his musical career is shining ever brighter since in the last celebration of the Grammys, she won five awards including Recording of the Year, becoming the youngest winner of these awards.

We will have to wait until February 9 to see what the teenager who has broken several records at her young age will sing.