Billie Eilish thinks Megan Thee Stallion deserved to win her Grammy

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history at the 2:21 Grammys

(CNN) – Billie Eilish had a bit of an ‘Adele 2017’ moment at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

That year, Adele insisted that she didn’t deserve the album of the year award, because she should have gone to Beyoncé for “Lemonade.”

This time, Eilish won the record of the year award for “Everything I Wanted” and expressed her appreciation to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was nominated for “Savage.”

“This is really embarrassing to me,” Eilish said. “Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserve this.”

It is the second year in a row that the 19-year-old has taken home the prestigious award.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she had a pretty good night: she lit up the stage with her performance alongside Cardi B, won the best new artist award, and made history alongside Beyoncé as the first female couple to win the Grammy for best. rap interpretation.