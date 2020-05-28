Recently, the young American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish published a short film on her YouTube channel titled Not My Responsibility, which contains a powerful message against body shaming that in Spanish literally means embarrassing someone for their body.

The material produced and directed by the same singer had already been released during the Where Do We Go ?, tour postponed in March due to the pandemic, but is now available on the aforementioned platform. In this, the singer can be seen how she is gradually removing her clothes while in a voiceover reciting a speech against the action of valuing someone only for their body. And it starts with questions like “Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body …”

Since her appearance, the young woman has not only made clear the talent she has, she is also powerful when she shows that her message goes beyond just assuming herself as an artist to fill auditoriums or stadiums. She has something to say, she is tired of stereotypes, her own image is a revolution to counteract the idea of ​​what a woman should look like and it is precisely in the short film where she takes up the subject by expressing “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to embarrass others, some people use it to embarrass me. But I feel them always watching and nothing I do goes unnoticed. So while I feel their looks, their disapproval or their sigh of relief, if I lived by it I would never be able to move Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? … ”

So, while reciting all these ideas, Billie takes off her clothes and finally ends up sunk at the bottom of the black water. Not without first concluding “If I put on what is comfortable I am not a woman. If I take off my clothes I am a whore, although you have never seen my body, you still judge it and you judge me for that why? … ”

YOUR REVOLUTION

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, is one of those talents who worked in the solitude of a room and with the alliance of the odd audio device. It was the power of the internet that was responsible for sentencing her to her current fame. Although for some it is overrated, her achievements within the music industry support and reinforce her proposal that runs between alternative pop, electro pop and indie pop.

From her beginnings, the artist has commented that since she was a child she had a bond with music and that at an early age she composed her first song. She was educated at home and from there she learned dance, composition, piano and ukulele. He also forged an alliance with his brother Finneas with him who, even after signing with Interscope, continued to produce music in the privacy of his room. It was Finneas who wrote her debut single, Ocean Eyes, which she posted on SoundCloud from home when Billie was just 13 years old. The single went viral immediately.

His arrival was an explosion and overnight, a girl with colored hair began to speak, whispering as she sang. Her first hit was the song Bad Guy, which according to Billboard magazine, with that theme, Elish became the first artist born in the 21st century to have placed a song at number one on the Hot 100 list (the ranking of the 100 best-selling singles in the US)

Immediately she became a youth icon and her style began to set standards. He appeared in his presentations with wide clothing and a serious face. She does not represent what is politically correct, but who her age is. That is why The Guardian came to describe her as “the pop icon that defines teenage anxiety in the 21st century.”

Their first studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, was released on March 29, 2019. According to data from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America, an American association that represents most of the companies labels), throughout his career he has achieved two songs with Platinum Record: Ocean Eyes and Lovely, the latter with Khalid, and seven singles with Gold Record. The album won the award for Album of the Year and Best Vocal Album Pop at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Eilish also won Best New Artist, and his hit Bad Guy won Song and Record of the Year.

Currently the young artist has participated in various virtual events, playing from home with her brother and producer Finneas.

Surely when all this ends Billie Eilish will continue to impact her fans, who multiply every day.

