Billie Eilish raises suspicions of a new courtship

The successful artist was seen snuggling into the arms of actor Matthew Vorce, has Billie Eilish found a new partner?

This weekend, we got to see the new blonde Billie eilish during a well-relaxed outing with the relatively unknown actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara, California.

The seven-time Grammy winner and her partner they ventured in search of coffee and something for breakfast with Shark, the singer’s adorable pitbull.

Billie opted for a totally black and white look In which his Snoop Dogg sweatshirt stood out, he showed his blonde highlights under the hood and showed off his legs in Jordan’s biker shorts, with black socks and Nike tennis shoes.

Matthew, who describes himself as a “Actor, writer, degenerate from Los Angeles” On Instagram, accompanied the casual wave from Billie in a green sweatshirt, cut out jeans, socks and tennis shoes. In addition, he proved to be a football and soccer fan with his Liverpool FC and New Orleans Saints cap and mask.

We even got to see some of the tattoos that the 29-year-old actor holds, like a large bird in his hand and the word “gypsy” written on his fingers.

At one point, the 19-year-old beauty rested her head on Vorce’s shoulder. while hugging waiting for your coffee how cute!

The couple are believed to have been enjoying a getaway alone in a luxurious villa in Santa Barbara.

The singer’s love affairs have been on everyone’s lips for a couple of months, after she released her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” in which talked about his ex, whom he referred to as Q. We later found out that it was the rapper Brandon Quention Adams, also known as 7: AMP, from whom parted ways in 2019.

Until now, Eilish and Vorce They declined to comment on the rumors of their relationship, but this week after being caught on camera, Matthew apparently changed his Instagram profile to private, leading us to think that the suspicions may be true.

Although they were seen super affectionateIt can still be a good friendship, right? We can only wait to see this relationship advance.