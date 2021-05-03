Billie Eilish on the cover of British Vogue: surprises with new image

Billie Eilish and Rosalía, together in “You are going to forget it” 2:02

(CNN) – Billie Eilish has traded in her baggy pants and hoodies for jumpsuits and corsets.

Starring on the cover of the British edition of Vogue, the 19-year-old wore a new wardrobe that shows her forms, shortly after changing her green hair to blonde.

“She is unleashing a fantasy by adopting a ‘classic, old-fashioned pin-up’ look,” the magazine said.

Billie Eilish said she wanted to explore the beauty of corsets, which she knew would irritate people, but was also drawn to their original restrictive function.

This is a big change for Eilish, who said in the interview that her body is her “deepest insecurity” and was the initial reason for her depression when she was younger, which led her to wear baggy clothes.

He also struggled with the amount of skin that people felt was acceptable to show, but now he says that confidence is his only gospel.

“My thing is, I can do whatever I want,” said Billie Eilish, anticipating criticism of her most revealing session with the British edition of Vogue. “It’s about what makes you feel good.”

“Showing your body and showing your skin, or not, shouldn’t make you lose respect,” he said.

The release of Billie Eilish’s new look comes just days after she released her new single, “Your Power,” which she called “an open letter to people who take advantage, mostly men.”

Eilish said there is no excuse for men to take advantage of anyone.

I think it’s so easy for them to lose it. ‘You hope a guy won’t grab you if you’re wearing that dress?’ Seriously, are you that weak? Go! ».

Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” is due out on July 30th.