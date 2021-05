Singer Billie Eilish, 19-year-old surprised with her new image by wearing a corset and underwear for the cover of Vogue. According to the magazine, Eilish wanted to adopt a classic pin-up girl image, although she also wanted to explore the original and restrictive function of the corset. In the interview, the singer talks about her insecurities with her image, which led her to wear large clothes. And he clarified that, if you feel good with what you are wearing, it also looks good.