Billie Eilish Launches Coloring Book to Donate Profits | .

The young singer and songwriter Billie Eilish launched a coloring book on the market, the proceeds from its sale will be donated directly to the Unicef.

If you no longer find what to do to avoid getting bored during this quarantine, there may be a solution that you will surely like.

The interpreter of “Ocean Eyes” She launched a book that you can download from a page paying her cost, the earnings will not be for her, Billie only lent her image because what she earns with the book it will go straight to the United Nations Children’s Fund, also called Unicef.

It may interest you: Backstreet Boys join their voices in concert via streaming for their quarantined fans

The book is in Pdf format which will be sent to you by mail and you have two options, download it for free or pay from a dollar up to twenty which will go directly to Unicef.

With the intention that you entertain yourself and at the same time help other people Billie eilish is doing his “action of the day”.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

As in several countries they have given indications not to leave At home, we need to stay safe and if it is prudent to go out alone to much-needed issues, there are people who fortunately can work from home, but there are those who are not allowed or are more difficult.

Holding the book in your hands you have two options print and color by hand or entertain yourself and color digitally using the PDF format.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

On Sunday, March 29, Eilish, together with other celebrities, gave concerts from his home, the event he organized Elton John it was called “iHeart Living Room Concert for America”.

Here you can download Billie’s book, click.

This concert was held with the aim of making the quarantine a little more pleasant for all the people who are in their homes, the concerts were made from the house of each of the artists.

Read also: Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz make a strong donation for the coronavirus

.