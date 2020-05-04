Faced with the uncertainty that exists in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially on the subject of concerts, music festivals and mass events, most international entertainment agencies have chosen to move the events to 2021.

Quarantine has ended in some countries, but that does not mean that the coronavirus has disappeared, so long-term surveillance measures are taken.

World authorities have reported that massive events will be the last to enter at a normal pace.

In Mexico, several events have been rescheduled for August, but it is not yet known with certainty if they can be carried out this year, given the fear that the cases of coronavirus will rise again, if the measures of social isolation are not maintained.

Billie Eilish concert in Mexico

Billie Eilish has been cautious about her performances in Mexico after she canceled the first Where Do We Go Tour concerts.

So far, the singer and Ocesa have not officially reported on what will happen with the presentations in the country, but both events have been canceled unofficially due to the health contingency.

The singer had two concerts scheduled in the country, which were already sold out: May 25 at the VFG Arena (Guadalajara) and May 27 at the Palacio de los Deportes (Mexico City).

Ticket refunds

For now, the promoters are already planning to postpone the dates for later, which could be until 2021.

In the next few days, the ticket refund process will be reported.

On the official page of the singer there is also no notice of what will happen to her tour of Latin America.

