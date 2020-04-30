Billie eilish She was harshly criticized for allegedly mocking the physique of Louis Tomlinson

At just 17 years old, Billie has established herself as one of the most successful and popular singers of the moment; However, he is currently causing controversy among his followers for liking a meme that they consider offensive, since he mocks Louis Tomlinson!

The meme compares Louis to Zayn: “When you move and the Snapchat filter disappears.”

After Billie’s reaction, the #billieelishisoverparty became a trend, receiving super negative reviews accusing her of being a hypocrite, since they do not forgive her for making fun of the former 1D, after reproaching people who mock the physical appearance of the the rest.

So far, Billie has not made a statement about it; However, the post was removed from Instagram, which by far means it was fake, what do you think?

