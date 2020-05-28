For decades, society has set unattainable standards of beauty. Many of them created mainly for women. Standards that do little more than generate body shame, anguish and sadness among other things for millions of people. Entering the 21st century, these standards are slowly starting to go down, and now, Billie Eilish joins the fight to bring down this culture.

Through a nearly four-minute short film called NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY (NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY), Eilish sends a powerful message to the world: it is not my responsibility what you think of me. It is not my responsibility what you think of what I think, it is not my responsibility what you think of my body, it is not my responsibility what you think of my clothes, it is not my responsibility what you think of my music.

The short film was directed by Eilish herself, who has recently found a great taste for direction. Previously, the direction of the video for “xanny” – with which he debuted as director – and the video for “everything i wanted” was later released. This documentary was initially released on the first night of their Where Do We Go? World tour. in Miami earlier this year.

Since Billie Eilish rose to world fame, in addition to receiving countless accolades and awards for her music, she has also been questioned time and time again. Unfortunately these questions are not about music, they are about your body. “Why are you wearing oversized clothing?” “Are you fat?” “Does your chest embarrass you?”. How many of these questions have we ever heard or read?

Billie Eilish’s Message

Today, Eillish, leaves it all behind and sends a message of self-love and acceptance. With background music in the background, We can see Billie question all the criticism she has ever suffered.

“Do you think you know me? Do you really think you know me?” Begins the American singer with her typical baggy sweatshirt on. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, others praise it, others use it to embarrass others, others use it to embarrass me, but I feel like you’re watching. “.

As he slowly strips off his clothes (which can be interpreted as not giving importance to the opinions of others) he says: “The body I was born with, isn’t it what you wanted?” He asks. “Always, and nothing I do goes unnoticed, so while I feel your looks, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived according to them, I could never move”.

Eilish then asks: “Would you like it to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? You want me to shut up? Are my shoulders teasing you? My chest? My stomach? My hips? ”.

As he sinks into the water, Eilish says: “We decided who they are. We decide what they are worth. If I wear more; If I wear less, who decides what does that to me? What does that mean? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility? ”. Watch the video here, and empower yourself:

