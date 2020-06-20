Billie Eilish has been the latest victim of celebrity stalkers

We have all fantasized about our idols once and we can even think about what it would be like to go out with them. However, some people have gone too far.

Actually, the life of a star is not just success and happiness. With crazy fans who are capable of anything, being famous can be a curse. In fact, there is a group of artists who have had to deal with macabre stalkers who went over the line: from people who have got into bed to people who sent them death threats, through others who proclaim their love without knowing them.

The last celebrity to suffer harassment from a stranger in his flesh was Billie Eilish. He has secured a three-year restraining order against a fan who has allegedly appeared repeatedly at his home. In May, she got a restraining order against this same man. According to TMZ, the singer claimed that « Prenell Rousseau began appearing recurrently at her residence without a mask and ringing the door knob and ringing the bell without gloves, causing Billie and her family to fear for their lives. The permanent restraining order It will prevent Rousseau from harassing or attacking Billie and her family, and even from approaching their workplaces. «

Kendall Jenner

On the night of December 2, 2019, a man climbed through the fencing of his home, but fortunately he was unable to enter the home thanks to Jenner’s security team. Apparently, this same person had already been recorded by security cameras in September, but fled. Instead, this time he was arrested for trespassing. Unfortunately, Kendall is quite used to these things, having suffered similar incidents in 2016 and 2018.

Taylor Swift

Police arrested a 32-year-old man wearing a bat, gloves, lock-opening tools and a crowbar near Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island. He was a fan of the singer and was allegedly trying to « catch up with Taylor Swift. » Of course, he is not the first crazy fan he meets.

Taylor Swift

The stalkers of this singer came to cross unsuspected limits when entering her Beverly Hills mansion with a knife, rope and other ammunition. Billboard reported that one of those people had broken into his New York home without taking anything more than a good nap in his bed.

Channing Tatum

The actor requested a restraining order against a woman who had been illegally occupying her Hollywood home for 10 days. One of her assistants found her and she claimed that Tatum had invited her.

Chloë Grace Moretz

A young man jumped over the front door of the actress’s house and was arrested for trespassing. A few hours after he was released, he did it again, according to TMZ. His bail was $ 1,000 the first time, but the second was $ 150,000.

Sandra Bullock

The late Joshua James Corbett broke into Bullock’s Los Angeles home in 2014 while she was inside. The actress had to call the police while hiding in the closet, according to E! News. Corbett was sentenced to five years probation and to go to therapy. Additionally, Bullock was granted a 10-year protection order.

Justin Timberlake

Karen McNeil, 48, entered the artist’s house 3 times, even bringing her belongings in a taxi. Timberlake had to ask for a restraining order for this woman obsessed with marrying him.

Justin Timberlake

According to NME, Timberlake testified at the trial that the woman had aggressive and harassing behavior, fearing for her safety and that of her loved ones.

Axl Rose

As Glamor reports, Karen McNeil had previously had trouble with the law after pursuing Axl Rose of the Guns N ‘Roses group in the 1990s.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress had to deal with the same stalker for 17 long years. He sent her horrible letters with pictures of pornography, sex toys and other « gifts, » according to The Guardian.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dante Soiu wrote letters commenting on the artist’s death and his wish for her to ‘cleanse her sins’ while confessing his love and desire to marry her, according to The Guardian.

Gywneth Paltrow

They declared him innocent in 2000, although a new wave of letters and gifts (even to the artist’s children this time) reopened the entire judicial process. Finally, he ended up behind bars, in addition to receiving a restraining order. This is how The Sun tells it.

Beyoncé

It is one of the strangest stories in this gallery: Bassey Essien believed that the singer was an impostor who had killed the real one. That’s why I wrote threatening letters to her and, as The Sun tells, the diva got an anti-bullying order in 2011.

Selena Gomez

The young singer has had more than one stalker that has led her to move multiple times. Most terrifying of all, Thomas Brodnicki, who has a restraining order, claimed on several occasions to have spoken to God about Gomez’s death, according to Glamor.

Steven spielberg

Spielberg can tell one of the most disturbing stories in this gallery. A man named Jonathan Norman was arrested after showing up with a ‘rape kit’ at the director’s door, the Independent reports.

Steven spielberg

It happened in the 90s and the individual carried with him electrical tape, a knife, handcuffs, a newspaper with the names of his family, friends and associates, a shopping list with objects such as masks, dog collars and chloroform.

Steven spielberg

According to the LA Times, Norman (a bodybuilder) was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Spielberg claimed at trial that he was at risk of being raped or killed, as well as his wife and children. In addition, he confessed that he would be terrified if such a subject were to haunt his neighborhood again.

Ivanka Trump

According to Daily Mail reports, Ivanka Trump’s stalker was in jail for 6 months for his strange emails, tweets and videos. They arrested him just a block away from the Trump Tower.

Kim Kardashian

The same man later chased the television diva, sending disturbing messages to agent William Morris Endeavor, assuring that he would end anyone who came between him and the artist. This is how Daily Mail tells it.

Sharon stone

According to People, Agostino P’omato appeared at the actress’s house to announce that he intended to marry her. They took him to a mental sanatorium and they guaranteed her the restraining order. However, he persisted by sending her letters from the center.

Jennifer Aniston

A man with mental disorders and a violent attitude crossed the country by car to ‘marry’ the actress. Court documents showed that he carried a knife, tape, and a list of potential names in his car along with the inscription ‘I love you, Jennifer Aniston,’ reports the NY Daily News.

Janet Jackson

Robert Gardner took his fanaticism too far by harassing the singer and appearing at events, bombarding her with faxes and letters for 9 years. They placed a 3-year restraining order, according to E! News.

Jodie Foster

John Hinckley Jr. became obsessed with the actress (when she was a teenager) and was pursuing her through high school. He also attempted to assassinate then-President Reagan to « earn his love, » although he survived the shooting. Hinckley Jr. was in a psychiatric hospital for 35 years. In 2016 he left the center.

David Letterman

Margaret Mary Ray became obsessed with Letterman, even breaking into her house on several occasions, camping on her tennis court and stealing her Porsche, for which she was arrested, according to information from the New York Times. Letterman handled the situation correctly by making various jokes about her on her show.

Uma Thurman

Jack Jordan was guilty of harassment of the actress in 2008 after sending her sexually explicit letters, drawings about her death, and even suddenly visiting her at home. Some of the notes said things like « my hands should be on your body, » reports the New York Times.

Britney Spears

According to Glamor, the singer was chased by an older man who moved from Japan only to get her closer, sending her hundreds of disturbing letters and photos. In 2003, he took a restraining order, but later tried to sue for emotional stress. You can guess who won …

Brad Pitt

In 1999 Athena Rolando entered the actor’s house climbing out of a back window while he was away. They found her with her clothes on and sleeping in her room, according to CBS.

Madonna

Grezgorz Matlok believed he had an intimate relationship with the singer and The Guardian reported how he climbed a wall until he reached his room and rummage through his things. It is rumored that he threatened to hold her by the neck. They arrested him and imposed a restraining order on him.

Blake Lively

According to E! News, Sergei Mifle claimed to have a « metaphysical » connection with the Gossip Girl star. He came to appear on the set on several occasions to contact her.

Jennifer Lawrence

J. Law and her brother were harassed by a Canadian who sent them hundreds of voice messages assuring that he was her husband and the new Jesus, reports the Daily Mail.

Miley Cyrus

The singer has had to deal with many stalkers in her life, but the most recent one chose to annoy her on Facebook. The most terrifying, on the other hand, was Jason Luis Rivera, who tried to enter his house with scissors, telling the police that they had been friends for 5 years, says the Huffington Post.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The actress was chased by another woman, Diana Napolis, who believed that she used psychotronic technology against her. Napolis sent her many emails and tried to confront her in person, so she won a restraining order and was convicted in 2003, People reports.

Winona Ryder

The actress revealed to New York Magazine that she had had more than one stalker in her life. She refused to talk about the most terrifying, but she did talk about a ‘very cute’ one who had been extra in her movies and who left her a note saying she was leaving her for Alyssa Milano.

