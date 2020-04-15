Billie Eilish did not tolerate offensive criticism of her body, and thus responded to the haters.

Billie eilish has always spoken out against stereotypes, the star always sports super baggy outfits with the intention of hiding her figure; However, a few weeks ago he shocked his followers when he shared some photos from his vacation in Hawaii, because he wears a swimsuit!

The photos were not so well received by his followers, and they began to leave offensive comments. During an interview with Dazed magazine, Billie talked about how bad it made her feel:

“There were comments like, ‘I don’t like it anymore because as soon as she turns 18, she’s a bitch.’ It is impossible to beat haters. There was a time last year when I was naked and I didn’t recognize my body because I hadn’t seen it in a long time. Sometimes I would see it and say, ‘Whose body is that?’ ”

Billie assures that she will not be intimidated again due to the appearance of her body or the way she dresses:

“If there is a day when I think, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now and I want to show my belly,’ I should be able to do it.”

This is not the first time that Billie has responded to the attacks on her body. During a concert in Miami, the star detached herself from her clothes until she became underwear, while listening to herself: “Some people hate what I have seen. Some people praise it. Some people use it to embarrass others. Some people use it to embarrass me, but I always feel them looking at me and nothing I do is not seen, so while I feel their looks, their disapproval, or their sigh of relief; If I lived by them, I could never move. “

