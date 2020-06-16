Billie eilish She was harshly criticized for allegedly mocking the physique of Louis Tomlinson…

At just 17 years old, Billie has established herself as one of the most successful and popular singers of the moment; However, he is currently causing controversy among his followers for liking a meme that they consider offensive, since he mocks Louis Tomlinson!

The meme compares Louis to Zayn: « When you move and the Snapchat filter disappears. »

After Billie’s reaction, #billieelishisoverparty became a trend, receiving super negative reviews accusing her of being a hypocrite, since they do not forgive her for making fun of the former 1D, after reproaching people who mock the physical appearance of the the rest.

How bad is Billie to first say that the comments they make about her body affect her, that they sexualize her and a thousand things talk about her when she later favors a post on ig where they make fun of Louis’s physique? WHEN ONE WANTS TO PENALTY AND CALL ATTENTION HA – nicole (@lightsxjuanpa) March 29, 2020

Can you imagine defending her and saying that she was only a like when she is the same person who claims that they do not have to insult people and that they have to love themselves? I see a little speech in your hypocrisy #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/k5dyFI2PDN – (@arthyunjinn) March 29, 2020

What a hypocrisy of Billie, she passes it by giving the message that you love yourself as you are. And it comes and I like a post where they make fun of someone’s physique #billieeilishisoverparty – (cris) is existential (@ CRISCA0S) March 29, 2020

So far, Billie has not made a statement about it; However, the post was removed from Instagram, which by far means it was fake, what do you think?

