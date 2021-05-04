Billie Eilish defends herself from those who call her a hypocrite for showing her body on a new Vogue cover

Billie eilish took over 2019 when he took off with his debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and since then she is a favorite of the music industry and pop culture. The 19-year-old quickly became a world-class star and has millions of social media followers watching her every move. Through its official accounts, British Vogue magazine has shared images of a new session with Billie in which she is seen with a very different look than what she is accustomed to, now showing her body. It didn’t take long for him to become the target of criticism.

With some pre-singles and an absolutely powerful first album, Billie eilish captured the world’s attention and took home the most prestigious awards in the music industry, even defeating at the time great luminaries of the scene such as Ariana Grande and King’s wool. He captivated the world not only with his music, but also with an image that prioritized colored hair and plus-size clothes, a style that was soon copied by countless teenagers around the globe.

But now Billie He presents his new image to us, one in which he decides to show his body. Through the Vogue photos we can see her posing in lingerie and with very blonde hair, something she had never shown to the public. She hopes that not a few will call her a hypocrite for that change in style, first advocating a rebellious but demure look and now looking sexy on camera. For those who have any objection, Eilish throw a few words against him:

‘Are you going to complain about being taken advantage of as a minor, but then going to show your boobs? ‘Yes, I will, damn it! I’m going to do it because there is no excuse. Suddenly you are a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you are easy and you are anyone and you are a whore. If I am, then I am proud. Me and all the girls are whores, fuck it, you know? Let’s turn it around and empower on that. Show your body and show your skin, or not, should not take away any respect.

Eilish send a message to people who feel insecure about their bodies, inviting them to do what they want, to dress how they want.

Billie Eilish on the June cover of British Vogue wearing Gucci. Photographed by Craig McDean. pic.twitter.com/SVJWL0yLoa – IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) May 2, 2021

‘If you like to be positive about your body, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your real body? ‘ I think I can do whatever I want. It’s about what makes you feel good. If you want to have surgery, do it. If you want to wear a dress that someone thinks looks too big on you, screw it. If you feel like you look good, you look good.

Billie eilish She made it clear months ago in her “Not My Responsibility” video that she doesn’t care what other people think about her body. Through that clip, the young singer addressed the subject of body-shaming, including a powerful message: “Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Would you like it to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? ” Many people have dedicated themselves to defending Billie on social networks and now they are also with her while she presents her new image.

The next album by Billie eilish It will be titled “Happier Than Ever” and will be released on July 30, 2021. The young performer also collaborated with the title track of No Time to Die, a James Bond film that will hit the bill on October 8, 2021.

