Billie Eilish confesses her biggest ‘fear’ about her striking makeover



Billie Eilish.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

Beyond the reactions of all kinds and conditions that have caused the last and striking change of look of the singer Billie eilish, which has divided much of public opinion on account of whether her new image was flattering or not, or whether her sensual and classic appearance was a hypothetical betrayal of her ideals as an alternative artist, the truth is that the interpreter herself has revealed now that one of the greatest fears he faced in this regard was exclusively linked to your hair health.

The 19-year-old successful interpreter’s fondness for dyeing her hair in bright colors is well known, through thick streaks whose hue has not stopped changing frequently in recent years. That explains that, once she decided to definitely go over to the blonde side, the pop star felt that her hair had perhaps reached a point of no return and that it would end up completely “burned” after his last and exhaustive intervention.

“I saw a fan edit my hair in a photo to make it look completely blonde, and I was like, ‘Hala! Cool! I want it!’. But I thought it would be like a dream that never comes true, I honestly didn’t think it would happen. My hair has already gone through so much … I thought that if I did it it would end up totally burned. But in the end I did it! ”, Has explained with enthusiasm when passing by the program of Ellen DeGeneres. Likewise, Billie has revealed that, to prop up her brand new blonde hair, it took six weeks of treatment, since her first hairdressing session dates back to January 16.